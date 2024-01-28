MSDE Expert Review Teams Visiting Four CCPS Schools To Analyze System Blueprint Implementation Progress

LA PLATA, Md. – As part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future implementation, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) launched a comprehensive review process for local school systems. All Maryland public school systems, including Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), are in the school review process for the 2023-2024 school year.

The review process includes school visits from MSDE “Expert Review Teams,” that consist of experienced teachers, leaders and experts with knowledge of effective school improvement practices.

MSDE identified four schools to participate in the review process for CCPS: Gale-Bailey Elementary, Matthew Henson Middle, and Henry E. Lackey and Maurice J. McDonough high schools.

Expert Review Team school visits begin this week with McDonough Jan. 24-25, followed by Gale-Bailey and Henson on Feb. 21-22, and Lackey on March 20-21. As part of the visits, the team will observe classroom instruction, participate in focus groups to include administrators, teachers, parents and students, and review instructional strategies and interventions used to support student academic growth.

MSDE selects participating schools based off one area of the identified criteria outlined below. MSDE chose the four participating CCPS schools at random. Criteria 1: Lowest Performing: schools with the lowest percent proficient in English/Language Arts (ELA) or math in 2022.

Criteria 2: Lower Performing: schools not identified by Criteria 1 with the lowest percent proficient in ELA or math, or the lowest growth from 2021 to 2022.

Criteria 3: Highest Performing: schools with the highest weighted average percent proficient in ELA and math, or highest growth from 2021 to 2022.

Criteria 4: Learning Loss: schools with the largest decreases in percent proficient in ELA or math from 2019 to 2022.

Criteria 5: Learning Gaps: difference in percent proficient in 2022 ELA or math for individual student groups compared to their peers.

Criteria 6: selected at random from the list of remaining schools not identified by Criteria 1-5.

At the conclusion of each school visit, the Expert Review Team will summarize its findings and provide the school with a brief synopsis that will include recommendations for improvement. The school and the school system will later receive a report on the findings, recommendations and resources.

More information about MSDE Expert Review Teams, as well as the review process, is posted on the MSDE website at https://blueprint.marylandpublicschools.org/expert-review-team/.

