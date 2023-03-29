Tavares Antonio Thompson

On 3/22/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Shady Mile Drive, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tavares Antonio Thompson, 28 of Chaptico, MD. Thompson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.

On 3/28/2023, TFC J. Pope responded to the Sheetz located at 22722 Three Notch Road, California, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that George Wheeler Jacks, 54 of no fixed address, had previously been issued a no trespass order. Jacks was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

On 3/28/2023, TFC K. Bauer conducted a traffic stop on Shangri La Drive at Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the license plate that was affixed to the vehicle had been reported as stolen through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lucas Graham Hockaday, 21 of Great Mills, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was also conducted which revealed suspected Cannabis. Hockaday was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less than $100.00 and a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Personal Amount of Cannabis.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

-On 3/25/2023, Jayson Robert Bowles, 21 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch (photo unavailable)

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Darren Edward Lawrenson

-On 3/23/2023, Darren Edward Lawrenson, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol per se

Zhane Tkeyah Woodland

-On 3/24/2023, Zhane Tkeyah Woodland, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Crump for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

John William Carey

-On 3/28/2023, John William Carey, 35 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr E. Pettyjohn for FTA: Driving without a required license