Patrick Wayne Wood Jr

On 4/26/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Suboxone, suspected Tramadol and suspected Oxycodone. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Patrick Wayne Wood Jr, 21 of Chaptico, MD. Wood Jr was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Earl Gwendale Ferebee Jr.

On 4/29/2023, Tpr C. Baden conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Morganza Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Earl Gwendale Ferebee Jr., 36 of Lexington Park, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed a loaded handgun. Ferebee was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Firearm Possession With Felony Conviction, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle. He was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving under the influence.

On 4/30/2023, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Cannabis as well as paraphernalia, all indicative of intent to distribute. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah Kawmi Jones, 34 of Washington, DC. Jones was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession With Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Cannabis – Personal Use. (photo not available)

Jarred Owen Deese

On 5/2/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Loveville Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jarred Owen Deese, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD. Deese was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Linda Marie Bond

On 5/2/2023, Tpr T. Hersh arrested Linda Marie Bond, 28 of Hollywood, MD on an active warrant through the Maryland State Police. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Bond was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. She was also served her warrant.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Jamale Lynell Otts

On 4/25/2023, Jamale Lynell Otts, 42 of Clinton, MD was arrested by Tpr E. Pettyjohn for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault.

Evelyn Silvianne Taylor

On 4/26/2023, Evelyn Silvianne Taylor, 70 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Richards for Failed To Appear (FTA): Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing on a Public Agency During Business Hours.

Adrian Cordrell Gray

On 4/29/2023, Adrian Cordrell Gray, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Larimer for Failed To Appear (FTA): Driving without a required license and Failed To Appear (FTA): Driving while license was revoked.