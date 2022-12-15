ARRESTS:

On 12/8/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Donaldson Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corey Allen Grieb, 29 of Lexington Park, MD. Grieb was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 12/8/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, identified as Gerald Auker, 55 of Great Mills, MD, fled on foot but was able to be apprehended and arrested. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine and suspected Amphetamine pills. Aucker was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2 and Obstructing & Hindering.

On 12/8/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Tom Hodges Drive, Hollywood, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Cocaine. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Markele Sabien Griffin, 23 of College Park, MD. Griffin was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Griffin was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 12/10/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Maypole Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana greater than 10 Grams. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Juan Larue Briscoe, 19 of Waldorf, MD was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater than 10 Grams.

On 12/13/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at First Colony Way, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed suspected Cocaine, belonging to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jayson Warren Canterbury, 22 of Leonardtown, MD, and suspected Amphetamine and suspected Marijuana, belonging to the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Sydney Wren Wilder, 26 of Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that Canterbury had an active warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Wilder and Canterbury were both arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Widler was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams and Canterbury was served his warrant.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 12/10/2022, Gregory Dontrial Quick, 35 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

On 12/11/2022, Debra Ann Knott, 43 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/10/2022, John Richard Gregory, 65 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Baker for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/12/2022, Vanessa Irene Berry, 27 of White Plains, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/13/2022, Jayson Warren Canterbury, 22 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Driving while license was suspended