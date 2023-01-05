ARRESTS:

On 12/20/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Nichole Corine Underwood, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Underwood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 12/27/2022, Tpr J. Walker responded to the Ace Hardware located at 30314 Triangle Drive, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of a theft. The suspect initially provided a false name but was able to be identified as Shannyn Elizabeth Dulemba, 39 of Hollywood, MD. Investigation revealed that approximately $150 worth of goods were stolen and Dulemba was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Dulemba was arrested and charged with Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 1/2/2023, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Chancellors Run Road at Buck Hewitt Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Amber Renee Kellis, 38 of Great Mills, MD. Kellis was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Kellis was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 12/20/2022, Bridgit Claire Brooks, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

On 12/24/2022, Steven Dargo Kim, 33 of Fort Washington, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain

On 12/30/2022, Benjamin Michael Lawrence, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/20/2022, Anthony Anderson Kinzer, 48 of Mount Rainier, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling, Theft: $500+ x3, and Theft – Scheme: $500+

On 12/22/2022, Troy Lamont Fenwick, 47 of St Inigoes, MD was arrested by Cpl M. Johnson for Violation of Probation: Sex Abuse Minor

On 12/22/2022, Jordan-Marie Florence, 20 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 12/22/2022, Luke Edward Canter, 64 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for Violation of a Protective Order

On 12/26/2022, Kamaree Tyrone Harris, 22 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2 and FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/27/2022, Diamante Jevaughn Ray, 29 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Louderback for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/27/2022, Nicholas Scott Hurley, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 12/28/2022, Demonta Cortez Butler, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/28/2022, James Nathaniel Watkins, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/28/2022, Rosilee Mary Bryant, 61 of La Plata, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 12/29/2022, William Andrea Thomas, 24 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution and False Statement to Peace Officer

On 12/30/2022, Charles Alexander Taylor, 43 of Laurel, DE was arrested by Tpr J. Walker for FTA: Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, Driving while under the influence of alcohol per se, Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, Driving while license was revoked, Driving while license was suspended, Driving without a required license, and Driving an uninsured vehicle