Arrests:

On 3/29/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt conducted a traffic stop on Susan Lane, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Marijuana totalling over 40 Grams, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia, all indicating intent to distribute narcotics. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Keenan Anthony Berry, 26 of Lexington Park, MD. Berry was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute Narcotics, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams, and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.

On 3/31/2022, Tpr C. Riggs responded to the area of Morning Side Lane, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a suspicious person knocking on doors. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Wendell Ignatius Ford Jr, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Signs of impairment were detected and Ford was arrested for driving under the influence. A search incident to arrest, of the vehicle, revealed suspected Cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Ford was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2, as well as numerous traffic violations.

On 4/4/2022, TFC E. Ruggles conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Martia Shemethia Hayward, 41 of Great Mills, MD. Hayward was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 3/30/2022, Kyna Marie Wells, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Riggs

On 3/31/2022, Brittney Ann Winters, 31 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite

On 4/2/2022, Brian Nathaniel Niles, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/29/2022, Brandon Lee Young, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for

Violation of Probation: First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault x2