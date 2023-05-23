Criminal Citations: On 5/13/2023, Tpr Holder responded to the Sheetz, located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Charles Patrick Balsbaugh, 36 of Hollywood, MD stole merchandise valued at less than $100.00. Balsbaugh was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.00.

On 5/19/2023, Tpr Pettyjohn responded to an address on Hillside Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of property damage. Investigation revealed that Kayla Brooke Clarke, 22 of Lexington Park, MD jumped on the victims car, causing damage. Clarke was issued a criminal citation for Malicious Destruction of Property – Less than $1,000.

ARRESTS:

Andrew Eugene Barnhardt III

On 5/15/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on a moped on Great Mills Road at Chancellors Run Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the moped had been reported stolen out of DC. The driver was identified as Andrew Eugene Barnhardt III, 30 of Lexington Park, MD. Barnhardt was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.

Tanya Anita Hall

On 5/19/2023, TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Tanya Anita Hall, 46 of White Plains, MD was driving while impaired and was arrested. Hall also initially provided a false name. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. She was also issued numerous traffic citations and served a summons for Violation of Probation.

Danielyn Marshall Winder

On 5/23/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Saratoga Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Cannabis. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Danielyn Marshall Winder, 43 of Lexington Park, MD. Winder was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Cannabis – Personal Use.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

Blake Michael Bauckman

On 5/18/2023, Blake Michael Bauckman, 29 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Black

Tanya Anita Hall

On 5/19/2023, Tanya Anita Hall, 46 of White Plains, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 5/20/2023, Rodney William Warren Kellum, 31 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Pope (no photo available)

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Darius Kavon Jordan

On 5/11/2023, Darius Kavon Jordan, 20 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for Rape Second Degree, Sex Offense Third Degree, Sex Offense Fourth Degree-Sexual Contact, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, and Second Degree Assault.

Tatiana Nicole Robinson

On 5/14/2023, Tatiana Nicole Robinson, 29 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license

Jessica Roseanne Hall

On 5/15/2023, Jessica Roseanne Hall, 32 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Kayla Marie Pitts

On 5/15/2023, Kayla Marie Pitts, 35 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Tomeze Edwenia Brisbon-Winston

On 5/15/2023, Tomeze Edwenia Brisbon-Winston, 46 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Louderback for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

John Thomas Hess

On 5/17/2023, John Thomas Hess, 31 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for CDS-Drug Kingpin, CDS Possession-Large Amount x2, CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics x2, Narcotics: Production Equipment, CDS: Possession Not Cannabis x2, CDS Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Com Nuis: Distribute Narcotics, and Narcotics/Counterfeit Possession With Intent to Distribute

Ashley Renee Harvey

On 5/17/2023, Ashley Renee Harvey, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Trespass: Private Property and FTA: Theft: Less Than $100.00

Caitlin Ann Mossbarger

On 5/17/2023, Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, 33 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Pettyjohn for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended

Dennis Monte Moore

On 5/17/2023, Dennis Monte Moore, 27 of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Victor Christopher Green

On 5/17/2023, Victor Christopher Green, 30 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving without a required license

James Larry Cooper

On 5/21/2023, James Larry Cooper, 50 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Crump for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle