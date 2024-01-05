DUI and CDS Arrest:
On Sunday, December 31, 2023 Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a HVE (High Visibility Enforcement) DUI Saturation Patrol in the Prince Frederick Area. The initiative resulted in a DUI and a CDS arrest. Tori Wilder, a 30 year old female of Prince Frederick was initially pulled over for Driving Under the Influence.
Standard Field Sobriety Test was performed and ultimately failed by Wilder. Wilder refused an intoximeter test. A search was conducted which resulted in the findings of Crack Cocaine in Wilder’s wallet. Wilder was transported to Calvert County Detention Center.
MISSING PERSON – Alexis Samone Emerson: Alexis was last seen on November 4, 2023 in the area of Walmart located in Dunkirk. Alexis was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, cream-colored scarf, pink windbreaker, black/blue slides, and possibly carrying a brown duffel bag. If there is any information please contact the Maryland State PolicePrince Frederick Barrack (410) 535-1400 Case Number: 23-MSP-039614
DUI Arrests:
|Name
|Age
|Date of Arrest
|Location of Address
|Arresting Trooper
|William Valentine
|43
|12/09/2023
|Chesapeake Beach
|Trooper Custis
|William McKay
|53
|12/11/2023
|Saint Leonard
|Trooper Snyder
|Chad Delong
|27
|12/15/2023
|Prince Frederick
|Trooper First Class Backus
|Corey Vanvalkenburg
|23
|12/16/2023
|Chesapeake Beach
|Trooper Custis
|James Barnett Jr.
|27
|12/20/2023
|St. Leonard
|Corporal Palumbo
|Kurt Miller
|20
|12/20/2023
|Huntingtown
|Senior Trooper Lewis
|Austin Teets
|26
|12/23/2023
|Chesapeake Beach
|Trooper Sklar
|Francisco Duarte
|26
|12/23/2023
|Prince Frederick
|Trooper Hernandez
|Raymond Pyles
|43
|12/27/2023
|Huntingtown
|Trooper Hernandez
|Keith Sullivan
|50
|12/29/2023
|Ridge
|Trooper First Class Bauer
|Gage Beatty
|22
|12/30/2023
|LaPlata
|Trooper First Class Bauer
|Jason Hoffmann Jr.
|22
|12/30/2023
|Lusby
|Trooper Hernandez
|Ronnie Jacobs
|60
|12/30/2023
|Waldorf
|Trooper Barrientos
|Tori Wilder
|30
|12/31/2023
|Prince Frederick
|Trooper First Class Kaitz
|Jose Ortiz
|47
|01/01/2024
|Upper Marlboro
|Trooper First Class Kreczmer