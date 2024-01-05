DUI and CDS Arrest:

On Sunday, December 31, 2023 Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a HVE (High Visibility Enforcement) DUI Saturation Patrol in the Prince Frederick Area. The initiative resulted in a DUI and a CDS arrest. Tori Wilder, a 30 year old female of Prince Frederick was initially pulled over for Driving Under the Influence.

Standard Field Sobriety Test was performed and ultimately failed by Wilder. Wilder refused an intoximeter test. A search was conducted which resulted in the findings of Crack Cocaine in Wilder’s wallet. Wilder was transported to Calvert County Detention Center.

MISSING PERSON – Alexis Samone Emerson: Alexis was last seen on November 4, 2023 in the area of Walmart located in Dunkirk. Alexis was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, cream-colored scarf, pink windbreaker, black/blue slides, and possibly carrying a brown duffel bag. If there is any information please contact the Maryland State PolicePrince Frederick Barrack (410) 535-1400 Case Number: 23-MSP-039614

DUI Arrests:

Name Age Date of Arrest Location of Address Arresting Trooper William Valentine 43 12/09/2023 Chesapeake Beach Trooper Custis William McKay 53 12/11/2023 Saint Leonard Trooper Snyder Chad Delong 27 12/15/2023 Prince Frederick Trooper First Class Backus Corey Vanvalkenburg 23 12/16/2023 Chesapeake Beach Trooper Custis James Barnett Jr. 27 12/20/2023 St. Leonard Corporal Palumbo Kurt Miller 20 12/20/2023 Huntingtown Senior Trooper Lewis Austin Teets 26 12/23/2023 Chesapeake Beach Trooper Sklar Francisco Duarte 26 12/23/2023 Prince Frederick Trooper Hernandez Raymond Pyles 43 12/27/2023 Huntingtown Trooper Hernandez Keith Sullivan 50 12/29/2023 Ridge Trooper First Class Bauer Gage Beatty 22 12/30/2023 LaPlata Trooper First Class Bauer Jason Hoffmann Jr. 22 12/30/2023 Lusby Trooper Hernandez Ronnie Jacobs 60 12/30/2023 Waldorf Trooper Barrientos Tori Wilder 30 12/31/2023 Prince Frederick Trooper First Class Kaitz Jose Ortiz 47 01/01/2024 Upper Marlboro Trooper First Class Kreczmer