PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 due to construction on the communications tower.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Saturday, June 18. Mt. Hope Community Center is located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.

