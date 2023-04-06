Multi-Platinum Hitmaker Michael Ray To Open For Dustin Lynch

Michael Ray

SOLOMONS, Md. – Country music fans, get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Michael Ray joins Dustin Lynch on stage Friday, May 26 as the opening act!

Known for chart-topping singles such as “Whiskey And Rain” and “Kiss You in the Morning,” Michael Ray is a multi-Platinum star in the country music scene. His high-energy performances and soulful vocals have made him a fan favorite and earned him critical acclaim.

Ray has built an impressive foundation: four No. 1 songs – RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Platinum-certified “Whiskey And Rain,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” – plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” brings his tally to four Gold-certified singles. Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 150 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times.

For Michael Ray, music is his grandfather singing and sweating on a rural Florida stage. It’s the childhood refuge he found during the pain of his parent’s divorce. It’s family and stories, history and hope. Ray says music saved him, but it did even more: Music made him.

Tickets are $39 – $79 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April 11at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public.

New this year, CMM members will have the opportunity to purchase a season package to include the FOUR concerts listed above. Purchasing a season package will allow members to have the first access to tickets, choose the same seats for all four shows, and save on ticket fees. This Season Package will be available for ONE DAY ONLY, on Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. EST. Details will be shared with members via email.

To become a member and enjoy all that the museum has to offer year-round, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Holiday Inn Express, California, MD, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Asbury-Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, Roy Rogers, Mrs. Moo’s, Chick-fil-a, First Colony Center, Bahr Insurance, The BayNet, Bayside Environmental Services, Calvert Health Medical Center, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Caney Creek Catering, 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwave, VanDalen Industries, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information, please visit the website at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free.