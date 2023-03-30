SOLOMONS, Md. – This summer, the Waterside Music Series taking place at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Motto Mortgage Preferred & RE/MAX One Pavilion will feature four exciting concerts!

May 26th – Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch is a 37-year-old Country artist from Tullahoma, Tennessee. The country star has released five studio albums with eight number-one hits including top songs such as “Where It’s At,” “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Small Town Boy,” and more!

June 24th – Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley is a 54-year-old Reggae singer, and is the son of the legendary Bob Marley. Marley has released eight studio albums featuring hits such as “One Love,” True to Myself,” and “Love is My Religion.”

July 27th – Lee Brice with Elle King

Lee Brice is a 43-year-old Country artist from Sumter, South Carolina. The country star has released five studio albums including songs such as “One of The Girls,” “Hard To Love,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Alongside Brice, Elle King will also be performing on the 27th. King plays a mix of country, rock, and blues. She is best known for her hit single “Ex’s & Oh’s.” The star has released three studio albums including songs such as “Drunk,” “America’s Sweetheart,” and “Can’t Be Loved.”

August 26th – Brett Young

Brett Young is a 42-year-old Country Pop singer from Anaheim, California. Young is best known for his hit song “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Young has released seven studio albums including songs such as “Mercy,” “Like I Loved You,” and “Here Tonight.”

Ticket information for all concerts will be released at a later date.

Stay tuned to TheBayNet.com for more updates and giveaways!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com