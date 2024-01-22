Multiple Leadership Shifts In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Prince George’s County House Delegation has selected their newest leadership cohort and Speaker Adrienne Jones (D) has given new leadership opportunities to members of the House of Delegates for this legislative session.

Following the ascension of Delegate Nick Charles to the State Senate, Delegate Nicole Williams (D- District 22) and Andrea Fletcher Harrison (D- District 24) moved up to become the interim Chair and First Vice Chair, respectively. They are both now officially serving in these roles, and first-term Delegate Kevin Harris (D- District 27) has been chosen as the new Second Vice Chair.

“This session is going to be a very interesting one,” said Williams in a recent interview. “Everyone is aware of the budget deficit that we’re facing [and] the hard decisions that are going to have to be made”. Williams says that the two biggest priorities of the County delegation are securing the full $400 million investment for the Blue Line Corridor and improving health resources in the County. The Legislative Black Caucus is supporting bills to lower prescription costs, expand the number of community schools and create an ombudsman to respond to complaints regarding the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Williams was also appointed as the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and Dels. Charlotte Crutchfield (D- District 19), Julie Palakovich Carr (D- District 17), Sheila Ruth (D- District 12) and Karen Toles (D- District 25) will serve as deputy majority whips.

