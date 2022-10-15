CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles in an intersection.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 15, first responders were called to a crash on Chancellors Run Road, in the area of FDR Blvd. for a reported crash with multiple vehicles and injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located four vehicles involved in crash with five possible patients.

All patients were checked by EMS for further treatment. However, all patients have since signed refusals for treatment.

The road is temporarily closed while the scene is being cleared. A detour has been set up, and traffic is backing up on the opposite side of the road.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide details as they are provided.