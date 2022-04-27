PARK HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening.

At approximately 7:02 p.m. on April 27, first responders were called to the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road, at the intersection of Willows Road, for reports that multiple vehicles were involved in a collision.

Upon arrival, crews located three vehicles involved in the crash which had all gone off the roadway.

EMS on the scene would make contact with two patients who had sustained injuries as a result of the crash. One of those patients refused care, whereas the other was transported by ground to a nearby trauma center.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

