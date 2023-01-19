Murder Suspect Of Westlake High School Student Apprehended In North Carolina

Elijah Bernard Barnes

WALDORF, Md. – On January 18, Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested by detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, who was shot and killed last week in Waldorf.

Jackson, a Westlake High School student, was walking home from school on January 13 and was in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when Barnes, who was in a car, shot Jackson and fled.

Detectives assigned to the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and pursued leads. As a result of their investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

With the assistance of the Agency’s Homeland Security and Intelligence Section, the suspect was found to be associated with an address in North Carolina.

Investigators contacted the Rocky Mount Police Department who located Barnes and took him into custody without incident.

Barnes will be charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder once he is extradited back to Maryland.

Detectives are continuing to develop a motive; however, the suspect and victim were known to each other and this was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information about this case should call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is still ongoing.