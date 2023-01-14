



WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds.

Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim who was transported to a hospital and died early this morning as a result of his injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, of Waldorf, was walking home and was in his neighborhood in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot by the suspect.

This does not appear to be a random act. Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Additional details will be released when they become available. The investigation is ongoing.

