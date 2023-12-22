BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University’s Myles Frost is making his first appearance in a major motion picture portraying Trayvon Martin in “Origin,” a new film written and directed by Ava DuVernay. The film is based on the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, opened with a limited theater release in Los Angeles and New York on December 8.

“Trayvon Martin has never been portrayed this way on film before,” said Frost. “I try to show how much of a regular kid he was, show his personality, perseverance and strength in the best way. I’m just so blessed to be able to share that.”

“Origin” addresses the caste system of racial hierarchy in the United States and how it affects all people.

Some of the actors in “Origin” include Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Audra McDonald, Niecy Nash and Blair Underwood. The film won two awards at the Virginia Film Festival and was nominated for awards at the Venice International Film Festival, Gotham Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards and the Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Awards.

“It’s super important you come see this movie,” said Frost. “Origin” is scheduled to be released on a wider scale in theaters across the nation on January 19.

“Myles Frost has given the word excellence an entire new meaning,” said Professor Tewodross M. Williams, chairperson of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at Bowie State. “My first introduction to this amazing young man was through his work as an actor, producer and musician. He continues to surprise me with the depth of his talent. Myles is a shining star for our students, and he is an example of the dope talent coming out of Bowie State, our HBCUs and the DMV.”

Frost is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, pianist and producer who will be graduating from Bowie State later this month with a B.A. in Fine Arts with a concentration in music technology. He won a Tony Award in 2022 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for depicting Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical.” He will have the lead role again when the musical opens in London next March.