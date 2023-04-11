Nancy Lee Babcock, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on April 2, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Nancy, born on December 3, 1946, to Harry and Norma Patterson in East Liverpool, OH, immediately brought joy and laughter into the world.

In 1973 she married Dennis Babcock and the two were inseparable from that point on. Nancy and Dennis were married for over 40 years and had three children, a set of triplet girls, Michelle Whetstine (Dan) of La Plata, MD, Deanne Coakley (Michael) of Westminster, MD, and Karen Babcock (Bill) of Waldorf, MD.

Nancy was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all three of them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Nancy, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband and her parents. She is survived by her three children and her three grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.