NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River advises all personnel at NAS Pax River and the surrounding community that major impacts to base traffic should be expected on base Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. for the funeral procession of Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach. NAS Patuxent River Gates 1 and 2 and will be temporarily closed to inbound and outbound traffic while the funeral procession makes its way through the base. Gate 3 will remain closed during this time as well.

The procession will enter Gate 1 and move down Cuddihy Road to Tate Road before turning on to Cedar Point Road to proceed past Building 409 and the Fire Station before exiting out Pax River’s Gate 2.

Personnel assigned to NAS Patuxent River wishing to line the procession route on base and render honors are encouraged to do so, and advised to prepare for high temperatures that day with sunscreen and water if lining the route.

Information regarding public services for Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, funeral procession route and expected traffic impacts in St. Mary’s County, and public parking/transit information is available through the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office at www.stmarysmd.com/News/.

Naval District Washington Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, 25, lost his life in the line of duty while responding to an emergency on June 27. Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a mutual aid call of a structure fire in Leonardtown, Maryland, dedicating his life to protect and serve our community.