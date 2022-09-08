NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will adjust its inbound traffic pattern beginning Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 during weekdays (excluding holidays) to allow for maximum Security manning throughout the base.
New Gate Operating Hours:
Gate 1 will be limited to two lanes inbound; 24/7.
Gate 2 will be limited to two lanes inbound; 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Gate 3 will be open from 6 a.m.-9 a.m., closed after 9 a.m.
Gate 1 will remain open for Holidays and weekends unless otherwise noted.
Another great genius idea. Just when traffic was finally getting better at gate 1 after opening the third lane. Sure lets screw up traffic some more especially after raising the HPCON level and adding more ppl to come back. Gotta love the thinking.
What else is new, just continue to mess up the traffic flow as always on 246 and 235.
