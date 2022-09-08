NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will adjust its inbound traffic pattern beginning Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 during weekdays (excluding holidays) to allow for maximum Security manning throughout the base.

New Gate Operating Hours:

Gate 1 will be limited to two lanes inbound; 24/7.

Gate 2 will be limited to two lanes inbound; 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Gate 3 will be open from 6 a.m.-9 a.m., closed after 9 a.m.

Gate 1 will remain open for Holidays and weekends unless otherwise noted.