Natalia Aeryn Nazzal Shines In 2023 Gymnastics Season

From left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President);

Mohammed Nazzal; Natalia Nazzal; Shannon Nazzal; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Natalia Aeryn Nazzal on her athletic achievements in the 2023 gymnastics season.

Natalia Aeryn Nazzal, a Port Republic resident, is an eighth-grader in the Calvert County Schools Virtual Academy, a member of the National Junior Honor Society and attends Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke, Virginia.

Natalia participated in the 2023 Virginia State Level 9 Gymnastics Championships, receiving first place on the uneven bars with a 9.725 naming her the 2023 Virginia State Champion. She was then invited to participate in the 2023 Region 7 Level 9 Gymnastics Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she received third place on vault with a 9.30; fourth place on uneven bars with a 9.425; and second place in the All-Around with a 36.975 among the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Delaware and Virginia.

Natalia was then named to the Region 7 team to compete at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Developmental Program Eastern National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida. Natalia received the highest All-Around score for Region 7 in the Junior 6 Division with a score of 37.20, landing her in seventh place on the east coast and 13th in the country.

Thank you to her parents and coaches for their guidance and encouragement this season, and congratulations to Natalia on your success!