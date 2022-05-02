National Prevention Week Observed May 8-14

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – National Prevention Week (NPW) is an annual health observance dedicated to increasing community awareness and action on the topics of mental health and substance use prevention. Sponsored by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this national observance will take place this year from May 8-14, 2022. St. Mary’s County Health Department will be providing prevention resources and behavioral health information at the St. Mary’s County Libraries throughout National Prevention Week, emphasizing different themes each day.



This year’s daily health themes will focus on key behavioral health topics, including:

-Monday, May 9: Strengthening Community Resilience: Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention

-Tuesday, May 10: Preventing Substance Use and Promoting Mental Health in Youth

-Wednesday, May 11: Preventing Suicide: Everyone Plays a Role

-Thursday, May 12: The Talent Pipeline: Enhancing the Prevention Workforce

-Friday, May 13: Prevention is Everywhere: Highlighting Efforts Across Settings and Communities

-Saturday, May 14: Celebrating Prevention Heroes

“Substance use prevention, mental health, and coping skills are critical to our total health and well-being. These factors also affect the stability of our families and work lives. People need reliable access to health information, treatment services, and recovery support for themselves and their family members,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our SMCHD Behavioral Health team members are ready to share key information and resources with our community members, and are also working with our community partners to advance access to behavioral health treatment in our county.”



To learn more about local behavioral health prevention, treatment, and recovery resources, visit: smchd.org/behavioralhealth