National Voter Registration Day Inspires Marylanders To Get Registered

ANNAPOLIS, Md– Today, The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) joins a coalition of thousands of partners across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a coordinated democracy blitz aimed at getting every eligible American registered to vote in advance of the 2024 Primary Election.

This year’s annual holiday is the last National Voter Registration Day before Maryland voters head to the polls for the 2024 Primary Election on May 14th and the General Election on November 5, 2024. SBE is encouraging eligible voters interested in casting a ballot in the 2024 Primary and General Election to register to vote online . SBE is also urging the state’s over four million registered voters to confirm their latest district and polling place information using the online voter lookup tool .

“There’s no time like the present to get every eligible Marylander registered to vote,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis. “National Voter Registration Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate democracy and encourage all eligible voters to easily register and check their voter registration status on The Maryland State Board of Elections website, the trusted source for election information in Maryland.”

The deadline to register to vote or update registration information for the 2024 Primary Election is April 23, 2024. Those using the online registration system must submit their completed voter registration application by 11:59 p.m. on that date. Those who prefer not to register to vote online may print the voter registration application (English or Spanish version) and return it by mail or to their local board of elections.

About National Voter RegistrationDay National Voter Registration Day is an annual nonpartisan event held each year on the third Tuesday of September composed of coordinated efforts by over 4,000 national and community partners from all across the country working to raise awareness of voter registration resources and opportunities. As the nation’s largest nonpartisan civic holiday, it has facilitated over 5 million voter registrations since 2012. National Voter Registration Day is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and the National Association of Election Officials.