NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Naval Air Station Patuxent River has announced that Gate 1 will be closed to traffic on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance. During this time, Gate 2 will remain open with an additional lane for traffic.

For more information, please contact the NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs Office at 301-757-3343.