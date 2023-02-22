Navy Promotes Latest Hardware Open Architecture Technical Standard

The Air Combat Electronics program office’s (PMA-209) Avionics Architecture Team (AAT) recently participated in the Embedded Tech Trends media forum in Chandler, Ariz., where AAT members represented NAVAIR on a panel to promote the completion of the Hardware Open Systems Technology (HOST) 5.0 technical standard. From left, PMA-209 AAT members Patrick Collier, Sean McCormick, Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Camasso, and Greg Rocco. (U.S. Navy Photo)

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–The Air Combat Electronics program office’s (PMA-209) Avionics Architecture Team (AAT) recently participated in the Embedded Tech Trends media forum in Chandler, Arizona where AAT members represented NAVAIR on a panel to promote the completion of the Hardware Open Systems Technology (HOST) 5.0 technical standard.

The obsolescence of electronic components is a significant challenge in the defense industry, where programs can run for years longer than expected. HOST provides a standardized framework that can be used during component design, production and redesigns of fielded aircraft to facilitate modularity and interoperability.

“It is engagements like this that allow us to keep our partners up to date on Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) practices, which are critical to the overall success of Open Architecture in NAVAIR,” said Capt. Margaret Wilson PMA-209 program manager. “MOSA progress like the newly completed HOST 5.0 standard will allow NAVAIR programs to save money on embedded technologies and allow industry the opportunity to expand potential work across the enterprise,”

Open Architecture enables the use of interchangeable and Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) hardware instead of proprietary technology. HOST is an open architecture standard that allows system components to be added, removed or replaced throughout a platform’s lifecycle. This rapid evolution of capabilities can lead to overall cost reduction by avoiding non-recurring engineering costs.

HOST is an open technical standard that enables an objective way to realize the MOSA initiative goals, and lays out requirements that a program manager or integrator can leverage to create a verifiably open system. By following the HOST’s open system requirements, the tenets of modularity, interoperability, and upgradeability are capable of a high degree of confidence. The latest HOST technical standard, HOST 5.0, was completed in October 2022 and is scheduled to be released in 2023.

“The HOST 5.0 standard is a major step forward for NAVAIR hardware open system technology, said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Camasso, PMA-209 AAT team lead. “Sean McCormick, the AAT lead systems engineer, and I appreciate the opportunity to speak with our industry partners to continue to progress MOSA solutions forward, and we are excited to keep pushing the limits of what MOSA strategies can provide to the military acquisition process.”

Embedded Tech Trends is a forum held annually where suppliers of component, board and system level solutions and government representatives can meet exclusively with members of relevant industry media to discuss technologies, trends, and products.

About PMA-209:

PMA-209 is a collaborative team of proactive acquisition professionals enabling current and future foundational aviation requirements led by Capt. Margaret Wilson, PMA-209 program manager. The program office is NAVAIR’s executive agent for the development and management of cutting-edge air combat electronics systems. Established in 1988, PMA-209 is responsible for providing critical capabilities to the warfighter in the form of common, fully developed, supportable, and reliable systems that align with the strategic and operational requirements of our platform PEO and PMA customers. For more information, email: PMA209-AAT@us.navy.mil.