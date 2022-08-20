NBA Trainer Offering Basketball Camp In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Join #CCPR and NBA trainer Patrick Robinson for the Pat the Roc Back-To-School Basketball Skills Academy at Mt. Hope Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 27!

Participants will have the opportunity to learn the core fundamentals of basketball through a series of drills focusing on ball handling, shooting, defense, foot work and more, taught by Pat and staff from the Pat the Roc Basketball Skills Academy.

Three sessions will be offered, designated by age group.

Section A: ages 4-7 years

1-2 p.m.

Section B: ages 8-12 years

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Section C: ages 13-18 years

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Preregistration is required. To register online, please visit https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and use activity # 120120 then select the appropriate section for the age of the registrant.

Questions? Please contact the Mt. Hope Community Center at 410-257-6770 or email MHCCStaff@calvertcounty.gov.