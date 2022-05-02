WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $737,527 to support natural resource stewardship efforts and conserve imperiled wildlife and their habitats.

This U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service federal funding through the State Wildlife Grant (SWG) Program will be distributed to state wildlife agencies to address conservation needs and protect at-risk fish, wildlife, and their habitats.

“As climate change continues to endanger natural habitats, ecosystems, and wildlife in Maryland, these funds will help preserve our environment and biodiversity through collaborative conservation efforts with key on-the-ground partners,” said the lawmakers. “We will keep working to secure federal funding to protect and preserve our state’s natural beauty and revitalize our region’s valuable natural resources. These investments help boost our local economies and will ensure future generations are able to enjoy Maryland’s wildlife.”

Since its inception 20 years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has granted more than $1 billion in federal assistance to a myriad of conservation projects and efforts to support both wildlife and aquatic species through the SWG Program.

Administered by the Service’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program, SWG funding helps states proactively assess the status of fish and wildlife to strengthen conservation efforts and further protect their habitats.

The SWG Programs and the agencies that receive funding have launched a multitude of new partnerships to conserve fish and wildlife and their habitats.