Sgt. Brian Connelly with the new cruisers at Leonardtown Wharf

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has added new Ford Explorer police cruisers to its fleet. The first of these new vehicles, equipped with a subdued decal package, will be used by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit, starting immediately.

The cruisers have highly reflective markings on the sides and on the rear of the vehicles but are less obvious during daylight hours. This will enhance the traffic enforcement efforts Sheriff Steve Hall has made a priority especially on the Route 235 corridor during Naval Air Station Patuxent River rush hours.

“Even if you don’t see us, we’re always watching out for you,” Sheriff Hall said. “Enjoy your holiday weekend with friends and family, and drive safely.”