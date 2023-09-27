New Electric Trolley May Help Ease Traffic In Downtown Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The city of Annapolis has unveiled a new six-seat GEM electric trolley system that will run in Eastport starting next month. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he hopes this will help ease traffic and parking issues in that area.

According to a press release by Buckley, “The trolley is a low-speed, street-legal, six-seater GEM electric vehicle. These vehicles are valued for safety, comfort, sustainability, and style. GEM carts are low-maintenance and don’t require fuel costs, making them a cost-efficient way to transport people. The doors can be removed for open-air transport in good weather. The quiet operation not only allows passengers to have conversations, it also keeps noise pollution down during operation in residential neighborhoods.”

The trolley will run every 10 minutes, starting and ending on Norman Drive behind the Eastport Shopping Center. From there, the vehicle will follow this route: Chesapeake Avenue to Fifth Street to Chester Avenue to Fourth Street to Severn Avenue to Second Street. The route will return to Severn Avenue and run to Washington Street where it will connect with Bay Ridge Avenue to Monroe Street in front of St. Luke’s Church. The trolley will end where it began on Norman Drive.

It will be able to pick up passengers at any location along the route. To catch the trolley anywhere along the route, simply flag it down.

The trolley will run on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting October 7th.

Since it’s a pilot program, it will only run through June 2024 unless funding continues after that date.

The trolley is free to ride.

How do you feel about this? Let us know in the comments!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com