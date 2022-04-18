CALIFORNIA, Md. – On April 18, at approximately 11:06 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Blvd.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in the middle of the intersection.

After patient assessment, there were determined to be no transportable injuries of any occupants inside either vehicle.

The northbound lanes are currently closed, and traffic is being rerouted through the millstone landing turn around.

Police remain on the scene until the collision is clear directing traffic.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

