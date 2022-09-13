CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a vehicle crash that has fortunately left no injuries.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on September 12, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Patuxent Beach Road, for a report of a single vehicle which had overturned.

Upon arrival, crews located the driver of the vehicle who had managed to self-extricate.

Minor injuries were initially reported following the crash, however the patient would eventually sign a care refusal after being checked by EMS on the scene.

Use an alternate route or avoid the scene if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

