No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Overturns And Traps Driver In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on St. John’s Road in the area of Brown Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway on its side with one occupant trapped.

Firefighters went to work stabilizing the vehicle.

The crew of Rescue Squad 7 and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad 1 utilized the HURST Jaws of Life to perform the extrication.

The single occupant was extricated within 10 minutes of the arrival and was turned over to EMS for a checkup soon after. No injuries were reported, and the patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos provided courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

