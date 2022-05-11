RIDGE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident that has resulted in some damages.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on May 11, first responders were called to the scene in the 48000 block of Curleys Road for reports that a vehicle had struck a powerline and flipped over.

Upon arrival, crews located the vehicle upside-down in a ditch, with the driver outside of the vehicle. The pole which the driver struck was knocked over in the process of the crash.

EMS on the scene would assess the patient, and it was determined that no further medical treatment would be necessary.

Expect delays in the area and potential disruptions. The pole is described as a Verizon pole.

