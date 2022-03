NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that NAS PAX River plans to make a single low level pass of Solomon’s Island, Maryland with 10 jets flying in formation. The event is scheduled to take place Friday, March 25, 2022. The event is scheduled to occur between noon – 1 p.m.



As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.