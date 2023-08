An autonomous vehicle dubbed Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS flies over Unmanned Air Test and Evaluation (UX) 24 during a demonstration flight at Naval Air Station Patuxent River November 4, 2020. The commercially procured Group-3 UAS arrived at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division for civilian and military training before the warfare center fine-tunes the system with changes like folding wings, dual propulsion system, adjusted cargo capacity, and more for exploratory experimentation in support of requirements set by Military Sealift and Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy photo)

ST. INIGOES, Md. – Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field are advised that there will be weekend Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) test events scheduled to take place Aug. 19-20, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.