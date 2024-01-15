Northern High School To Hold A Business Fair & Internship Opportunity Event

Credit: Olivia Herrin

OWINGS, Md. – On Wednesday, February 7, at 6 PM, Northern High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will host A Business Affair, a business fair and internship opportunity.

All students are welcome to come and network with local businesses, learn about possible career paths, and potentially sign up for a mini internship. There is no cost for entry.

Each year, Northern High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) leads projects to support the community and local chapter. The Partnership with Business (PWB) project exists to help FBLA students develop business skills through the partnership with local business(es).

“This is also a great opportunity for participating local businesses. Businesses will be able to gain publicity and sell their product while continuing to serve the community by offering career insight to local students,” Jasmine Simpson, the President of Northern High School’s FBLA, told The BayNet. “There are many ways for businesses to get involved, from having a table/representative at the internship fair to offering students unpaid internships (length determined by the business).”

If you are a business interested in participating, please fill out the Google Form (https://forms.gle/UU1iqTkPZ96zU9W88) or contact Mrs. Nancy Wilt-Tassa at wiltn@calvertnet.k12.md.us with any questions or concerns.

