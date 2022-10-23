INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Two employees from Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) Human Resources (HR) Division were recently recognized with 2022 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) HR Community Awards. NSWC IHD’s Workforce Development (WFD) Team Lead Christine Rose and staffing and Classification Specialist Jennifer Hughes were honored for their outstanding efforts.

Rose received the NAVSEA HR Community Leadership Award for being a leader who accepts and outperforms new and challenging tasks. Rose acknowledged the outstanding work of her colleagues, who she said should be receiving the award with her.

“We all work very hard to continuously do the right thing for our teams every day. I work with a group of very talented team members in WFD and in HR, so most of the time leading just feels natural,” she said.

Rose believes it is an honor to be the recipient of the award and thanked WFD Branch Manager Michelle Hinkle and HR Director William Shea “for pushing me outside of my comfort zone and teaching me along the way. To the other supervisors in HR, thank you for always supporting me. This award goes to all of us.”

Rose oversees the WFD training budget, group training contracts, prepares and analyzes the annual needs assessment, develops and implements the WFD training plan, and provides oversight to its team members. She also leads the WFD Waypoints Implementation Team. Rose’s award was the only leadership award given from across all 10 Warfare Centers.

Rose was presented with her award from Corporate Operations Deputy Director James Sherman and Shea during an event hosted at the College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center in Indian Head, Maryland, Oct. 12.

Hughes received the NAVSEA HR Community Collaboration Award for her collaboration across the HR enterprise, providing exceptional customer care to the NSWC IHD workforce. Hughes said she feels honored to be its recipient.

“Information sharing, teamwork and partnership, through the HR community, make it possible for HR professionals, like myself, to accomplish our mission and provide optimal service to our customers, partners and stakeholders,” she said. “I’m thankful to my peers and management for their recognition of the expansive collaborative efforts and hard work of this position.”

Hughes demonstrated her ability to advance the command’s reputation as a HR business partner and an advocate for the Civilian Benefits Center. Hughes will receive her award at a later date.

In a memo to announce the 2022 NAVSEA HR Awardees, NAVSEA’s Director of Civilian HR Wendy Blankenship stated, “Individual and team award winners, and nominees, should be very proud of their accomplishments.” She expressed gratitude for their dedication and hard work toward building a team to compete and win.

The NAVSEA Excellence Awards Program recognizes NAVSEA’s top-performing employees and teams for their outstanding contributions across a variety of disciplines and specialties.