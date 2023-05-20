Maryland State Police – file photo

BERLIN, Md. – An off-duty Anne Arundel County Police Officer has been arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired and related charges, following a traffic stop conducted by a Maryland State Police Trooper on May 19, 2023.

The traffic stop occurred on Route 90 near Route 589 in Berlin, Maryland. During the stop, the Trooper detected signs of impairment on the part of the driver, who was identified as Corporal M. Dameron, a 4-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Following the arrest, Dameron has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.



