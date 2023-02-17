Officers Injured During Attempted Traffic Stop Pursuit, Two Firearms Recovered

Takwon Demarion Mason, 18; Desmond Omarion Robinson, 20, Abdoul Rahamane Sow, 20; ; Damar Malik AbneY, 19.

WALDORF, Md. – On February 15 at 4:54 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Smallwood Drive after observing the driver of a Jeep driving erratically, nearly striking a marked patrol car traveling in the opposite direction.

As the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, the driver fled, crossing the double yellow lines in several places.

The driver of the Jeep continued to the area of Piney Church Road and Poston Drive, where another marked patrol car was waiting to assist.

The driver of the Jeep attempted to make a turn onto Poston Drive, but lost control and struck the cruiser that was on Piney Church Road, totaling the cruiser. After the crash, the driver and four passengers got out of the Jeep where officers were able to detain them.

While conducting further investigation, officers observed two firearms inside the Jeep. All occupants of the Jeep are prohibited from possessing firearms due to their age.

Two officers received treatment for minor injuries. All of the suspects were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for minor injuries they sustained as a result of the crash. Once released from the hospital, the suspects were transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged.

The suspects, Takwon Demarion Mason, 18; Damar Malik Abney, 19; Abdoul Rahamane Sow, 20; Desmond Omarion Robinson, 20; and a 16-year-old male (charged as an adult), all from Waldorf, were charged with illegal possession of regulated firearms due to age, transporting loaded firearms inside a vehicle, and other related charges. Abdoul Rahamane Sow also had outstanding warrants.

On February 16, Sow was released by a district court commissioner on a $2,500 unsecured bond. On February 17, a judge released Mason on personal recognizance as long as he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring; Abney and Robinson were released on personal recognizance with no conditions. PFC Willis is investigating.

