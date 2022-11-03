WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a grocery store in the 190 block of St. Patrick’s Drive in reference to a complaint of loitering and possible drug activity–this was the second time officers responded; the suspects fled the first time.

As officers detained one of the suspects, another suspect approached, assaulted the officer, and fled. The suspect who was detained was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic firearm with an obliterated serial number, a scale, drug-packaging materials, and a half pound of marijuana.

Officers consulted with the State’s Attorney’s Office and the suspect, age 16, was charged as an adult with possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Guntow at 301-609-3282 ext. 0712. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

