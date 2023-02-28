Rashad Wallace Crowder

WALDORF, Md. – On February 25 at 4:25 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf after observing the registration plates on the vehicle were covered.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. Further investigation led to the recovery of marijuana and a loaded firearm with a 15-round magazine inside the vehicle.

A check revealed the driver was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of an active protective order. Rashad Wallace Crowder, 31, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, violation of a protective order, and other related charges.

On February 26, a district court commissioner ordered Crowder could be released from the Charles County Detention Center after paying 10 percent of a $4,500 bond.

Officer Heishman is investigating.

