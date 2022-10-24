WALDORF, Md. – On October 19, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Domestic Violence Unit and Fugitive/Warrant Unit took part in the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail.

During the operation, officers attempted to serve criminal arrest warrants relating to domestic violence and or child support throughout the region.

Four warrants were served successfully in Charles County, and one additional warrant was served outside of the County. They also served three criminal summonses, two peace orders, two protective orders, and one civil paper.

The CCSO is committed to domestic violence prevention and has taken part in this nationwide detail every year since its inception. Anyone with information about a person who has an open warrant should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.