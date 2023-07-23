ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson, Annapolis Fire Chief Doug Remaley and generous donors from the Annapolis Pickleball Club will cut the ribbon on a newly installed stand-alone, publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 outside the Truxtun Park pickleball and tennis courts (1229 Primrose Road, Annapolis).

Installation of the ‘SaveStation’ was made possible by Bay Capital Mortgage and the Annapolis Pickleball Club. The AED was donated by the family of Phil and Zach Roter and will be dedicated in their names.

AEDs are emergency medical devices used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. SaveStation is an outdoor, alarmed, ventilated, heated, and monitored housing for the AED device. Once the housing is opened, the device sets off an audible alarm. AEDs are extremely safe and have built-in features that prevent a shock when it is not needed.

“We know that time is critically important during a cardiac event, quickly starting CPR and the use of an AED can more than double the survival rate of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest,” said Annapolis Fire Chief Douglas Remaley. “Having AEDs in locations around the City is helpful for our first responders and the public. We hope we never have to use it, but if we do, it is there and ready to go.”

Annapolis Pickleball Club President Michael Carter said that the idea to place a defibrillator at the courts came about roughly two years ago. He said there were health incidents involving players that got them thinking more about how to keep people safe. He credited Mayor Buckley with being instrumental in making the acquisition and installation happen.

“There was a need and the community reached out and got support from the City,” said Carter.

According to the National Institutes of Health, roughly 1,700 lives are saved in the United States each year by bystanders using an AED. When a person experiences cardiac arrest, the heart suddenly stops beating. Unless treated in minutes, the person usually dies because blood is no longer being pumped to the brain or other parts of the body. An AED provides a quick shock to the heart. The device works by first checking the heart rhythm, then delivering an electric shock to restore the heart to a normal rhythm.

“We are truly a village of people who care about one another,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Annapolis is a loving City with civic groups and recreational clubs willing to put their money to good use to save lives. I look forward to the ribbon cutting event where I can thank everyone in person for their generosity.”