Olga Hutchins Russell, 81 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 20, 2022 in her home. She was surrounded by her five children and her husband of 58 years when she died.

Olga was born on January 24, 1941 in Washington, DC to the late Edward I. Hutchins and Lorraine (Langlois) Hutchins.

Olga graduated from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in 1958. She graduated from Charles County Community College.

Olga’s parents had a surgical supply business in Bethesda and to get away, spent weekends and vacations in Southern Maryland. That provided an opportunity for Olga to meet a young engineering college graduate William P. Russell (Bill) while water skiing. The rest is history.

Olga married her loving husband, Bill on May 9, 1964 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bethesda, MD, moved to Southern Maryland and has lived in St. Mary’s County ever since. Bill and Olga have lived in their current home since 1973. Together, Bill and Olga raised five children and have fifteen grandchildren.

Olga loved to garden and became a Master Gardener. She started a business called “Olga’s Herbs” where she grew and sold herbs, dried flower arrangements and wreaths. She also taught classes on herbs, dried flower arranging and wreath making. Many of her arrangements are displayed in her home. Olga created beauty wherever she was: her home, Our Lady’s Church, her children’s homes and often her grandchildren’s homes.

Faith, family and concern for others were the most important parts of Olga’s life.

Faith: Olga was a member of Our Lady’s Church in Medley’s Neck since 1973. She was active in the church community. She attended weekly and daily mass and became a eucharistic minister and often visited the sick and infirmed. For many years, Olga beautifully decorated Our Lady’s Church at Easter and Christmas.

Family: Olga and Bill had five children, raised them with a strong work ethic and always reinforced values and integrity. Olga was also all about family teamwork – family dinners, family meetings, family chores and family vacations. She loved to celebrate any special event with the family and would always come, no matter how far. Olga loved to entertain and she taught her children to prepare and host a party, always be considerate of others and send a thank you.

Concern for others. Olga was always aware of others and gravitated to those in need through her natural sensitivity and empathy. She could easily “read” the room and determine who needed an ear or a friend. Olga was often making a wreath or a “tussy-mussy” for someone who needed a boost. She loved to visit the sick and bring them a beautiful flower arrangement or Thanksgiving dinner. She often sent her children, grand children, nieces and nephews care packages or gifts to celebrate important milestones, like graduations, moving, marriages and new babies.

Olga is survived by her loving husband, William P. Russell, her children, Paula M. Fleckenstein (Mike) of Oak Hill, VA, William M. Russell (Kim) of Stafford, VA; Mark E. Russell (Cynthia) of Leesburg, VA; Megan R. Dake (Michael) of Dumfries, VA; and Brittaney N. Anderson (Mark) of Charlottesville, VA; her siblings, Edward I. Hutchins Jr. (Barbara) of Weston, CT and her sister Leslie H. Bupp (Scott) of Bel Air, MD; her 15 grandchildren: Katarina Fleckenstein, Christina Fleckenstein, Caitlin (Daniel) Masakayan, Madeleine Russell, Will Russell, Alexis Russell, Danielle Russell, Katherine Russell, Sarah Dake, Margaret Dake, Thomas Dake, Emma Anderson, Sophie Anderson, Sawyer Anderson and Lily Anderson and one great-grandchild coming soon to Caitlin and Daniel. Olga was preceded in death by parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD, with Prayers celebrated at 7:00 P.M. by Father John Nguyen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41410 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be held on August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 41410 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 (https://www.medstarhealth.org/locations/hospice-of-st-marys) and Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41348 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 (https://ourladyschurch.org/).

