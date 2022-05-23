MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident this afternoon that has left one person injured.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 23, first responders were called to the 27000 block of South Sandgates Road for reports that a vehicle had struck a power line and one person was trapped.

Upon arrival, crews located a truck off the road which had struck a SMECO pole, with one person trapped inside.

First responders would work to quickly free the pinned patient, who was reported by crews on the scene to have been combatant.

EMS evaluated the patient and determined that they needed to be flown to a nearby trauma center for their injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation would land nearby to make the transport. The patient was reported to have non-life-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.