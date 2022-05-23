MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident this afternoon that has left one person injured.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 23, first responders were called to the 27000 block of South Sandgates Road for reports that a vehicle had struck a power line and one person was trapped.
Upon arrival, crews located a truck off the road which had struck a SMECO pole, with one person trapped inside.
First responders would work to quickly free the pinned patient, who was reported by crews on the scene to have been combatant.
EMS evaluated the patient and determined that they needed to be flown to a nearby trauma center for their injuries.
Maryland State Police Aviation would land nearby to make the transport. The patient was reported to have non-life-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.
“who was reported by crews on the scene to have been combatant.”
I’d be pretty mad if a pole and a parked boat hit me too!
Hs was not in his right state of him, combatic? Only because being handled aggressively. Was he intoxicanted? Pretty sure. But aggressively acting as he was trapped, not true.. From what I witnessed first hand, he was treated aggressively. Was he in the wrong yes! Did he break the laws yes, but his mental state of mind was a huge issue!!..You cant fix the past, just be thankful of didn’t happen. I never met this man ever!! But i handled him child like, her has issues. Lets pray for this health. And not other soles injured.
We know one thing, your grammar is horrible .
Proof read before pressing enter .
Step brothers song >> Boats and poles, boats and poles, I just ran into a boat and pole.
Thanks Tommy Grennier. You’re a great guy.
Is there anything about who the driver was?
Tommy Grennier?
