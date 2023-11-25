WALDORF, Md. – In a tragic incident on November 24, 2023, a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on northbound Crain Highway near Acton Lane. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway, with multiple individuals reported injured. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, cooperating with authorities.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and exhibited shallow breathing. Despite the efforts of emergency medical services (EMS) who performed CPR, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported a 28-year-old male patient to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Northbound Crain Highway is closed between Central Avenue to Acton Lane for an extended period of time.

Police remain on the scene and continue to investigate the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

