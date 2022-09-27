Alexander Leon Gray Jr., 38, identified by police as the deceased victim.

ODENTON, Md. — On September 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at 1588 Annapolis Road in Anne Arundel County.

The location is a business in the basement of a small commercial structure and advertised a large party from midnight until 5:00 a.m. that same date.

When officers arrived, they encountered 60-70 people exiting the business and scattering about the parking lot and Annapolis Road.

The crowd would not allow officers entry to the establishment.

A victim was encountered in the parking lot, bleeding but trying to get away. It was also apparent there was a victim within the business’s doorway.

The crowd was actively impeding officers from rendering aid to either victim.

Eventually, when enough officers arrived, they had to form a line and push the crowd back to allow the Fire Department access to the victims.

The victim in the parking lot was transported to an area trauma center, and the victim inside the business was pronounced deceased.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Deceased Victim:

Alexander Leon Gray Jr. (Pictured Above)

38-year-old

Glen Burnie, MD

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives ask that anyone with information contact 410-222-4731.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.