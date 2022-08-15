One Flown Out After Being Ejected From Vehicle In St. Mary’s City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On August 14, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the area of the intersection of Mattapany Road and Point Lookout Road.
Chief 4 arrived on location and advised incoming units that he had a vehicle overturned with one patient ejected from the vehicle.
SMECO was requested to the scene for a utility pole and power lines down.
When emergency personnel arrived, they evaluated the patient’s injuries on the scene.
EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries.
The patient was flown to a local trauma center.
