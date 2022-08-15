One Flown Out After Being Ejected From Vehicle In St. Mary’s City
One Flown Out After Being Ejected From Vehicle In St. Mary’s City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On August 14, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the area of the intersection of Mattapany Road and Point Lookout Road. 

Chief 4 arrived on location and advised incoming units that he had a vehicle overturned with one patient ejected from the vehicle.

SMECO was requested to the scene for a utility pole and power lines down. 

One Flown Out After Being Ejected From Vehicle In St. Mary’s City

When emergency personnel arrived, they evaluated the patient’s injuries on the scene.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries.

One Flown Out After Being Ejected From Vehicle In St. Mary’s City

The patient was flown to a local trauma center. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.