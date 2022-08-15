One Flown Out After Being Ejected From Vehicle In St. Mary’s City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On August 14, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the area of the intersection of Mattapany Road and Point Lookout Road.

Chief 4 arrived on location and advised incoming units that he had a vehicle overturned with one patient ejected from the vehicle.

SMECO was requested to the scene for a utility pole and power lines down.

When emergency personnel arrived, they evaluated the patient’s injuries on the scene.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries.

The patient was flown to a local trauma center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department