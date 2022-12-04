UPDATE: A total of three firefighters have reportedly been injured on the scene. In addition to the firefighter who fell through the floor, another reportedly suffered a hand injury, whole a third reportedly suffered minor burns.

No additional details on the injuries to the firefighters have been released at this time.

Crews are still operating on the scene as of 2:00 p.m.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a house fire that is occurred in Leonardtown this afternoon.

At approximately12:30 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 43000 block of North Megan Lane for a reported structure fire.

Crews were advised that there were subjects possibly trapped inside, and possible burn victims.

First responders arrived and discovered a two-story house with smoke showing. They also located a burn patient in the front yard of the property.

Crews advised that the scene was a working fire and called for additional assistance. Police were requested to assist with traffic control.

The burn patient was determined to be in need of additional medical treatment. A MEDEVAC was called to transport the patient to a nearby trauma center.

A landing zone was established nearby for Maryland State Police Aviation to make the transport.

A firefighter from Company 3, who was inside the property, has reportedly has fallen through the first floor and into the basement. It is unclear at this time if they have sustained any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

SMECO, The Maryland State Fire Marshal and the American Red Cross have been contacted to assist on the scene.

