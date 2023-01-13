One Flown Out After Serious T-Bone Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 13, 2023 at approximately 1:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Newtowne Neck Road in the area of No Name Lane. A caller reported “multiple people injured and one unconscious”.

A MEDEVAC was pre-launched prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. When crews arrived, they found a T-Bone style collision with one vehicle off the roadway into the woods. One subject was reportedly trapped with injuries.

Firefighters extricated the male patient at 1:35 p.m., and turned the patient over to EMS for care.

Firefighters established a landing site in a nearby open field for Maryland State Police Trooper 7.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported him to the landing site for transport. MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Captial Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Additional patients were evaluated for injuries and signed care refusals on the scene.

While crews were clearing the scene a second serious motor vehicle accident was dispatched in Leonardtown.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

